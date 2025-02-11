India working to decouple economic growth from emissions: Yadav at Dubai summit

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India is actively working to decouple economic growth from emissions while promoting a sustainable transportation system.

Speaking at a roundtable on the future of mobility at the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Yadav said India recorded a 12 per cent growth in the mobility industry last year, strengthening its position as a global innovation and manufacturing hub.

Referring to India’s 2070 “net-zero” target, he said the country has made several decisions in this direction that align with its development goals.

“The Government of India is taking proactive policy initiatives and developing frameworks to achieve its long-term low carbon development strategy. It outlines key transitions including developing an integrated, inclusive and efficient transport system,” a statement quoted him as saying.

Addressed the High-Level Roundtable on the Future of Mobility during the World Government Summit – Shaping Future Governments in Dubai today.



For India the automotive industry is not just a sector; it is a pillar of national growth, contributing Rs 20 lakh crore in revenue, 6.8%… pic.twitter.com/u2fDMM1ijf — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 11, 2025

Yadav said the strategy highlights the need for a coordinated effort from different sectors to reduce emissions while promoting sustainable transportation.

He shared that India has introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry, with a budget of Rs 25,000 crore.

The minister also said the government has approved a new electric vehicle (EV) policy with various incentives to attract investment from global EV companies and position India as a key manufacturing hub for advanced EVs.

To accelerate the shift to sustainable transportation, the government has launched a USD 1.3 billion incentive scheme called PM e-Drive.

A major step to improve urban bus services, the PM e-Bus Seva scheme aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses across the country, he said.

The minister also mentioned initiatives like the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat (NMSH) and the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which are helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas.

On semiconductors, he said India is taking steps to boost domestic manufacturing.

The SemiCon India programme, with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, aims to develop a semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem. It provides financial support to companies investing in semiconductor production, display manufacturing, and design, he said.