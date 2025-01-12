Indian accountant wins Rs 2.34 crore in Big Ticket draw after trying for 5 yrs

A Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat from Kerala has won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,34,67,320) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

The winner, Abdullah Sulaiman, secured the grand prize after purchasing ticket number 019362 for draw number 271.

Sulaiman, an accountant, has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past six months, having previously resided in the UAE for 10 years.

He has been consistently buying tickets for the past five years before finally striking luck.

Upon receiving a call from the Big Ticket host informing him of his win, Sulaiman expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude. He plans to use the prize money to clear his debts and offer greater support to his family.

This month, every ticket purchased not only offers participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 58,66,83,00) in the upcoming live draw but also enters them into weekly draws for Dirham 1 million each week throughout January.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.