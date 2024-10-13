Indian actors who changed their real names for fame

Hyderabad: Many Bollywood celebrities have changed their names to become more popular. Some do it because of numerology, while others follow advice from directors. Let’s explore the real names of some famous stars and the stories behind them.

1. Salman Khan – Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan’s full name reflects his family roots. Abdul Rashid comes from his grandfather, and Salim is his father’s name.

2. Rajinikanth – Shivaji Rao Gaikwad

Actor Rajinikanth (Instagram(

Before becoming a superstar, Rajinikanth was named Shivaji Rao. A director suggested the name Rajinikanth to avoid confusion with actor Sivaji Ganesan.

3. Saif Ali Khan – Sajid Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

Saif was born as Sajid Ali Khan. He changed his name to Saif to make it stand out in the film industry.

4. Rekha – Bhanurekha Ganesan

IIFA 2024 Rekha (Instagram)

Rekha, known for her timeless beauty, shortened her birth name, Bhanurekha Ganesan, to make it simpler.

5. Akshay Kumar – Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar began his career with the name Rajiv Bhatia. He loved the name Akshay from a role he played and decided to adopt it.

6. Katrina Kaif – Katrina Turquotte

Photo: Kay Beauty/Instagram

Katrina’s birth surname was Turquotte, but she changed it to Kaif, her father’s name, for easier connection with Indian audiences.

7. Ajay Devgn – Vishal Devgan

Ajay Devgn was born as Vishal Devgan. To avoid confusion with other actors named Vishal, he changed his name to Ajay.

8. Kiara Advani – Alia Advani

Kiara Advani (Instagram)

Kiara Advani was originally named Alia Advani. She changed it on Salman Khan’s advice to avoid being confused with Alia Bhatt.

9. Amitabh Bachchan – Inquilaab Srivastava

Amitabh Bachchan’s real name was Inquilaab Srivastava, inspired by the slogan “Inquilaab Zindabad.” His father later changed it to Amitabh, meaning endless brilliance.

10. John Abraham – Farhan Abraham

John Abraham was born Farhan Abraham. He changed his name to John, as that was what his father used to call him.

Bollywood stars often change their names to create unique identities or bring good luck. These name changes reflect the interesting stories behind their journey to fame, making them more than just actors—they become icons.