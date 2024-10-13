Indian actors who changed their real names for fame

Bollywood stars often change their names to create unique identities or bring good luck, these name changes reflect the interesting stories behind their journey to fame

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th October 2024 4:15 pm IST
Indian actors who changed their real names for fame
Indian actors

Hyderabad: Many Bollywood celebrities have changed their names to become more popular. Some do it because of numerology, while others follow advice from directors. Let’s explore the real names of some famous stars and the stories behind them.  

1. Salman Khan – Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan  

‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan urged to convince makers to stop using animals in show
Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan’s full name reflects his family roots. Abdul Rashid comes from his grandfather, and Salim is his father’s name.  

2. Rajinikanth – Shivaji Rao Gaikwad  

Highest-paid actor in India: Rajinikanth beats SRK, check his fee
Actor Rajinikanth (Instagram(

Before becoming a superstar, Rajinikanth was named Shivaji Rao. A director suggested the name Rajinikanth to avoid confusion with actor Sivaji Ganesan.  

3. Saif Ali Khan – Sajid Ali Khan  

Saif Ali Khan says, 'Ramzan is a period of fasting for 40 days', slammed
Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

Saif was born as Sajid Ali Khan. He changed his name to Saif to make it stand out in the film industry.  

4. Rekha – Bhanurekha Ganesan  

IIFA 2024: Rekha's stunning 20-minute performance takes fans down memory lane
IIFA 2024 Rekha (Instagram)

Rekha, known for her timeless beauty, shortened her birth name, Bhanurekha Ganesan, to make it simpler.  

5. Akshay Kumar – Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia  

List of 5 upcoming Bollywood movies of Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar began his career with the name Rajiv Bhatia. He loved the name Akshay from a role he played and decided to adopt it.  

6. Katrina Kaif – Katrina Turquotte  

Video: Katrina Kaif takes her business to UAE
Photo: Kay Beauty/Instagram

Katrina’s birth surname was Turquotte, but she changed it to Kaif, her father’s name, for easier connection with Indian audiences.  

7. Ajay Devgn – Vishal Devgan  

Ajay Devgn was born as Vishal Devgan. To avoid confusion with other actors named Vishal, he changed his name to Ajay.  

8. Kiara Advani – Alia Advani  

Kiara Advani to represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes
Kiara Advani (Instagram)

Kiara Advani was originally named Alia Advani. She changed it on Salman Khan’s advice to avoid being confused with Alia Bhatt.  

9. Amitabh Bachchan – Inquilaab Srivastava  

Amitabh Bachchan’s real name was Inquilaab Srivastava, inspired by the slogan “Inquilaab Zindabad.” His father later changed it to Amitabh, meaning endless brilliance.  

10. John Abraham – Farhan Abraham  

John Abraham was born Farhan Abraham. He changed his name to John, as that was what his father used to call him.  

Bollywood stars often change their names to create unique identities or bring good luck. These name changes reflect the interesting stories behind their journey to fame, making them more than just actors—they become icons.  

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th October 2024 4:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button