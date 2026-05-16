Hyderabad: The Cannes Film Festival is no longer just about cinema. Over the years, it has become one of the world’s biggest fashion stages where Hollywood stars, supermodels, influencers and Indian celebrities compete to grab attention with luxury outfits and expensive jewellery.

Every year, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt make headlines for their glamorous red carpet appearances. But surprisingly, the actress who reportedly wore the most expensive Cannes outfit was none of them.

Urvashi’s Cannes 2026 Look

In 2026, Urvashi turned heads at Cannes with another extravagant appearance. This time, she wore a futuristic silver crystal gown by Vietnamese luxury label JoliPoli Couture.

The outfit featured thousands of crystals, metallic embellishments and a sculpted silhouette designed to reflect light dramatically during photography. She completed the look with a falcon-inspired crystal headpiece and luxury crystal accessories.

Several fashion reports claimed that the 2026 look was also valued at around Rs. 1490 crore (155.87 Million USD).

Urvashi Rautela’s Record-Breaking Cannes Look

According to several media reports, Urvashi Rautela created history at Cannes 2025 with a red carpet appearance reportedly valued more than Rs. 1300 crore (155.9 Million USD).

For the event, Urvashi wore a grand couture gown designed by Michael Cinco. The outfit was inspired by Mexican art and featured heavy detailing and luxury craftsmanship. She also carried a unique crystal-studded parrot-shaped clutch that became viral on social media.

The biggest highlight of the look was the jewellery. Reports claimed that Urvashi wore some of the world’s rarest diamonds, including the Moussaieff Red Diamond, Oppenheimer Blue Diamond, Dresden Green Diamond and Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The jewellery alone was reportedly valued at more than 151 Million USD.

If both reported valuations are combined, Urvashi Rautela’s two Cannes appearances together were worth more than 311 Million USD, which is approximately over Rs. 2800 crore in Indian currency.