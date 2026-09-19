Mumbai: Rs 100 crore has long been one of Bollywood‘s favourite box-office milestones, and Indian actresses have been making their presence felt in the club one blockbuster at a time. But when it comes to the sheer number of films crossing the coveted mark, one name stands out.

Deepika Padukone has an impressive list of films that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, making her one of the most commercially successful actresses in Hindi cinema.

Deepika Padukone’s Rs 100 crore films

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

From Om Shanti Om to Singham Again, Deepika has been part of several major box-office successes across her career. Her films that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark include:

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Cocktail (2012)

Race 2 (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Chennai Express (2013)

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013)

Happy New Year (2014)

Piku (2015)

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Padmaavat (2018)

Pathaan (2023)

Jawan (2023)

Fighter (2024)

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Singham Again (2024)

The list includes a mix of commercial entertainers and critically acclaimed films, highlighting the wide range of projects Deepika has been associated with since her debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Over the years, the actress has established herself as one of the leading names in Bollywood with films such as Chennai Express, Piku, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. She has also expanded her global presence through international fashion appearances and her mental health advocacy work through the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt close behind

Deepika is followed by two other leading Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt who have also been part of a number of films that entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Katrina Kaif has 14 films in the Rs 100 crore club, while Alia Bhatt has 12 films.

The numbers also underline how female stars have increasingly become an integral part of major commercial Bollywood projects, appearing in films across genres and alongside some of the industry’s biggest male stars.

What’s next for Deepika Padukone?

After another strong run at the box office, Deepika has an interesting project lined up. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

With another big-scale film on the horizon, fans will be watching closely to see where Deepika’s impressive box-office journey goes next.