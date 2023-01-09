Indian-American gay couple who got hitched in 2019 soon to be parents

Indian-American gay couple, Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who took the internet by storm with their grand Hindu wedding in New Jersey in 2019, are expecting to welcome their first child in May 2023.

Their fairy-tale wedding was held as per Hindu traditions as the couple pulled stunning twinning outfits.

According to the report by People’s Magazine, the couple had constantly been learning about the hassle of obtaining a biological child, stated People Magazine.

They have come a long way to understand the differences between surrogates, egg donors and gestational carriers, deciding which of the partners would be part of their family’s growth and knowing that having a baby is far more expensive in reality for a same-sex couple than heterosexual parents.

In their struggle to have a child of their own, it took four rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for them to confirm the good news after finding the egg donor.

Aditya told People, “We are hoping us having a baby normalizes it even more, that it doesn’t matter if you’re a same-sex couple, you can just lead the life you want.

He claimed their move to be a guide for those who are trying to have a baby since many gay couples have got married after them.

Aditya further said that they received gratitude from many as their wedding motivated several others who figured out to convince their parents and families for them to be together against the odds of society.

The couple reportedly is curious about how their life would turn out to be and also are excited about celebrating Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day like any other couple.

Amit said, “we won’t be gay parents, we’ll just be parents.”

Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “I had a dream and it came true. Now I cherish and hold on to it with love. And I thank the universe every day that he made you for me @amit_aatma.”

He added, “If someone told me that a Telugu boy from New Delhi would marry a Gujarati American from New Jersey I would have learnt to make Dhokla sooner. Thank you for putting up with my drama and thank you for making me a part of your dreams and goals. Cheers to 3 years. Ps – It will happen! Let’s have FAITH!”

They met through a mutual friend in 2016 and revealed their relationship to their parents after being together for one year.