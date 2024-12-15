Indian Americans Forum hosts event in Hyderabad.

The Indian Americans Forum (IAF) has hosted a remarkable gathering at Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad, focused on safeguarding democratic values, promoting social reforms, and fostering community welfare.

The event brought together prominent thought leaders, social activists, and policymakers, offering a collaborative platform to inspire societal change and drive development.

Highlights of the event

Recognizing Contributions

During the event, the IAF felicitated distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to democratic and social reforms. The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to building a better society through collective efforts and collaboration.

Key Discussions

Dr. Mohammed Jameel, President of IAF, discussed the “Role of Global Citizens in India’s Development”, highlighting the contributions of Indians abroad and the importance of collective action for national progress. He emphasized the Forum’s non-partisan approach, supporting candidates who uphold secularism, constitutional values, and democracy.

Prof. Kodanda Ram, MLC, spoke on the “Need for Social Democratic Reforms”, stressing public participation to curb central government overreach. He raised concerns about alleged bribery and fraud linked to the Adani case and criticized the BJP government’s silence on the matter.

Koppula Raju, Retired IAS and Permanent Invitee to the AICC, urged citizens to uphold constitutional principles of equality, justice, liberty, and fraternity. He encouraged IAF members to bring progressive global policies to India for collective development.

Amir Ali Khan, MLC, highlighted “Constitutional Reforms and Secular Democracy”, focusing on protecting minority rights and ensuring effective utilization of Waqf Board resources for national benefit.

Ambassador Dr. B.M. Vinod Kumar discussed the “Necessity of Foreign Policy Reforms”, praising the IAF’s role in strengthening India’s global position.

Nerella Sharada, Chairperson of the Telangana Women’s Commission, emphasized “Women’s Safety and Empowerment”, calling for collective efforts to safeguard women’s rights.

M. Rohit Rao, TPCC spokesperson, proposed expanding IAF’s reach globally and announced a contribution of Rs 1,00,000 to support women empowerment initiatives in Telangana.

Dr. Abdul Azeem, Middle East Chapter President, shed light on the challenges faced by Indian expatriates in the Middle East, calling for stronger policy interventions to address their issues.

Additional Inputs

Notable speakers like Retired Justice Chandra Kumar, Ajay Mishra IAS, Dr. Ashish Chowhan, and Dr. Syed Waliullah Khadri also shared their insights and visions for national progress.

Role of the Organizing Committee

The event’s success was credited to the tireless efforts of the organizing committee, including:

Dr. Mohammed Jameel, President

Shaila Rao N, Vice-President

Dr. Mohammed Fasi Uddin

Mohammed Habeeb Ali Khan

Abdul Hameed Khan

Shaik Raheem Pasha

Shaik Aneef

Dr. Abdul Azeem, and others.

Dr. Mohammed Jameel, President

A call for collective action

The IAF urged individuals from all walks of life to join hands in building an inclusive, equitable, and democratic society. Dr. Jameel stated, “Together, we can drive meaningful change and ensure the progress of our nation.”

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to upholding democratic principles, fostering social reforms, and working toward a progressive future for India.