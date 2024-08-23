Indian-Americans launch website for Kamala Harris campaign

Chicago: Electrified by the fact that someone among their community has become the Democratic presidential candidate, a group of enthusiastic Indian-Americans have launched a new website – DesiPresident.com, with the tagline ‘Kamala Ke Saath”.

Harris, 59, is of mixed parentage; her mother immigrated to the United States from Chennai and her father moved to the country from Jamaica.

“The coming months are filled with excitement and promise as we rally together to make history. Your participation and enthusiasm are key to our success, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with you,” the website said.

The Desi President, a project of the Indian American Impact Fund, has launched a T-shirt with the tagline “Kamala Ke Saath: Vote Kamala”, which has become an instant hit on social media platforms.

Among other activities, the group is organising a weekly virtual phone bank “Kamala Ke Saath” to canvass voters and supporters over the phone. A T-shirt was presented to Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi by the Indian American Impact Fund at an event this week.

This is not for the first time that a Hindi slogan is used by a presidential campaign. In the 2016 elections, the Trump campaign had used the slogan “Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar”.

“The Indian American Impact Fund supports Kamala Devi Harris for President. We’re mobilizing South Asian voters to help elect the first Indian-American president. Kamala Harris stands for our values and communities,” it said.