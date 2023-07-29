Indian architect wins Rs 5 lakh every month for 25 years with Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: A 33-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat has been crowned as the first grand prize winner of Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,59,852) every month for the next 25 years in Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5.

The winner Mohd Adil Khan bagged the mega prize on Saturday, July 22, after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Adil Khan is a Sharjah resident who has been working as an architect and interior designer for a real estate company in Dubai. He worked in Saudi Arabia before taking a job in Dubai in 2018.

Khan, hailing from Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India, is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time.

Khan has a family of eight at home who depend on him. “My brother was working in Saudi Arabia and passed away due to COVID. I have my own family, his family and my parents to take care of. I am the only breadwinner for the entire family,” Khan told The National News.

