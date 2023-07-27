Abu Dhabi draw: ‘Buy 2, get 1 free’ offer on Dh 15M Big Ticket

The new offer comes as part of Big Ticket’s Summer Bonanza, which runs till this Sunday, July 30.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 10:22 pm IST
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches ‘buy 2, get 1 free’ offer for Dh15M draw
Photo: Big Ticket

Abu Dhabi: The largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is offering opportunities to 15 individuals to win two extra tickets for the upcoming Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,56,02,831) ‘series 254’. The draw will be held on August 3.

BookMyMBBS

The new offer comes as part of Big Ticket’s Summer Bonanza, which runs till this Sunday, July 30.

Also Read
UAE: Seven men jailed, fined Rs 11L for practising sorcery

Of all the people who buy tickets through the “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” promotion during this period, 15 lucky individuals will get two more tickets, thus increasing their chances of winning prizes to five.

MS Education Academy

The names of the 15 lucky customers will be announced on Monday, July 31, through the Big Ticket social media platforms.

Also, by participating in the Summer Bonanza promotion, all customers are entered into the last weekly electronic draw for the month. They have a chance to be one of the four winners to win Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,37,406) each during the electronic draw that will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 10:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button