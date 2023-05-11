Indian Army cries ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ during joint military exercise with UK

‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ slogan was raised by soldiers of the Indian Army during the 7th edition of the India-UK joint-military exercise “Ajeya Warrior-23” at Salisbury Plains in the United Kingdom that concluded on Thursday.

A video posted by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) shows Army soldiers shouting ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ apart from ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops raise war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK pic.twitter.com/D7PwKVIF7V — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

Contingents from the British and Indian Armies have been undertaking training for the past two weeks.

This year, Exercise Ajeya Warrior involved troops from the UK’s 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles and India‘s 6th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

#WATCH | The 7th edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” between India and the United Kingdom is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from 27 April to 11 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/pvuCCxZsjs — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Increasing the scope, complexity and dynamism considerably from previous iterations of the exercise, a company from the Bihar Regiment was integrated into the 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles battlegroup to conduct high-tempo operations in a pioneering simulated training environment.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, “The UK and India are natural partners in defence and have increasing levels of interoperability, as shown by this highly complex and hands-on interaction between our militaries. The UK has made the Indo-Pacific ’tilt’ a permanent pillar of our international policy. The region is critical to our economy, our security, and to our interest in an open and stable international order.”

Brigadier Nick Sawyer, Defence Advisor, British High Commission, said, “Exercise Ajeya Warrior has been thoroughly testing the soldiers of both our nations, encompassing the uncertainty and complexity experienced in contemporary multi-domain operations. Throughout the exercise, both armies have had an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and emerging military technologies, as part of their respective drives toward modernisation. There is no doubt we will have learned from each other, yet again.”

Ajeya Warrior left both countries with an increased understanding of each other’s military capabilities and tactics, which is vital for a stronger UK-India strategic partnership, he added.

