Indian Army opens Agniveer recruitment, urges Telangana youth to apply

Hyderabad: The central government released a notification for the recruitment of unmarried youth under various categories of the Agniveer scheme on the Indian Army website on February 13, inviting applications from all permanent residents of Telangana.

Recruitment is open under the categories of Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/ store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass.

Candidates can apply to any two categories based on their eligibility. Additionally, the upper age limit for all categories has been increased from 21 to 22 years.

Online Common Entrance Examinations (CEE) for candidates will be conducted in 13 languages, including Telugu, and bonus marks will be allotted to ITI, Diploma and National Cadet Corps-qualified candidates.

The online window for submission of applications will close on April 1 and admit cards for the entrance examination, tentatively scheduled from June 1 to June 15, can be downloaded from the aforementioned website.

Candidates are also asked to regularly check the website for any updates and their registered email IDs for the admit cards.

For further assistance, candidates can contact the Secunderabad Army Recruiting Office at the number 040-27740059. Candidates have also been asked not to fall for touts and fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled, a press release said.