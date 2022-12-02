New Delhi, Dec 02 (ANI): Indian Army’s Western Command conducted a joint electronic warfare exercise "Paschim Drishti" from 28th to 30th November. The Indian Air Force participated in this exercise to enhance synergy and operational capability. (ANI Photo) New Delhi, Dec 02 (ANI): Indian Army’s Western Command conducted a joint electronic warfare exercise "Paschim Drishti" from 28th to 30th November. The Indian Air Force participated in this exercise to enhance synergy and operational capability. (ANI Photo) New Delhi, Dec 02 (ANI): Indian Army’s Western Command conducted a joint electronic warfare exercise "Paschim Drishti" from 28th to 30th November. The Indian Air Force participated in this exercise to enhance synergy and operational capability. (ANI Photo)