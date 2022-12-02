Indian Army’s Western Command conducted a joint electronic warfare exercise “Paschim Drishti”

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 2nd December 2022 1:47 pm IST
New Delhi, Dec 02 (ANI): Indian Army’s Western Command conducted a joint electronic warfare exercise "Paschim Drishti" from 28th to 30th November. The Indian Air Force participated in this exercise to enhance synergy and operational capability. (ANI Photo)
