Indian auto driver’s fluent French leaves US man stunned

A US based content creator shared a video of an auto driver in India speaking fluent French and English languages. The video has garnered over 1.4 million views so far.

The video was shared by content creator @Jaystreazy on the social media platform Instagram with a caption “When your driver speaks French in India”. The content creator did not mention which Indian city he was in.

In the video, Jay struck up a conversation with the auto driver and mentioned that he speaks two languages English and French.

On learning that Jay speaks French, the auto driver quickly switched to French, catching Jay of guard. As the auto driver repeated the question in French, the content creator began laughing as he was amazed by the driver’s command over the language.

Social media reacts

As the reel went viral, social media users found the unexpected French conversation between Jay and the auto driver entertaining.

aka_gigachad25 said, “It took him five seconds to download the language.”

official_kamal8287 said, “Ye Auto Wale Alag Hi Duniya Se Aaye H Bhai (The Auto drivers are from a different world)

_the.arcturus._ said, “India is not for beginners”

parasharrohit___ said, “Hidden talent of all Indians comes out when they encounter foreigners.”

This reel also became one of Jay’s most popular posts, surpassing his regular content about his experiences in India on Instagram and YouTube.