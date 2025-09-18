Man brings out mattress to sleep on busy Bengaluru road

In a bizarre display of Bengaluru’s road chaos on Wednesday, September 17, a man was spotted sleeping on a mattress in the middle of a busy road near the St. Joseph’s University bus stop, bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

The incident was brought to light by Karnataka Portfolio, which posted the video. It shows the man casually sleeping on his bed while a car halts and a bus tries to get past with caution.

People walked past the scene, unaffected by the chaos, while vehicles struggled to navigate around the person, raising serious concerns about public safety and civic responsibility.

“Such behaviour is absolutely reckless and unacceptable. Whether the man is mentally unstable or deliberately engaging in this act, it is an extremely irresponsible move that puts not only his own life at risk but also endangers unsuspecting commuters,” read the post.

Madness on Bengaluru Roads: Man Spotted Sleeping in the Middle of Traffic”



It is shocking to see the kind of chaos unfolding on Bengaluru’s busy roads. In a bizarre incident, a man was found sleeping right in the middle of a running road on a mattress, bringing traffic to a… pic.twitter.com/72pbReS9L2 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 17, 2025

The video caught the attention of the Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bengaluru City Police, who responded by asking for details about the location.

Also Read Rapido auto driver gropes woman passenger in Bengaluru; terminated

Many have expressed shock online as one user wrote, “Looks like he’s well aware of what he’s doing and he’s doing it on purpose. While the act is not to be supported, we also need to know the purpose behind his reckless decision.”

While one said, “He’s had enough, we’ve all had enough of the madness in Bengaluru.”

Another user commented, “People are getting crazier every day. Incidents like this show that common sense and basic civic responsibility are disappearing fast.”