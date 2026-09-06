Indian Bank to open representative office in Dubai

Chennai: Indian Bank has received board approval to open a representative office in Dubai, as it seeks to expand its overseas operations, leveraging the large Indian diaspora across West Asia.

Currently, the bank has a full-service international branch in Singapore and branches in Colombo and Jaffna (Sri Lanka). Besides, it has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) functioning as an offshore/foreign branch from GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

“We are getting good business from our GIFT City branch, including participation in various syndicated loans…my aim now is to open a rep office in Dubai…We have a good number of non-resident Indians settled in Dubai and about 33 per cent of the working population is Indian,” Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar told PTI in an interaction.

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For the representative office in Dubai, the bank’s board has given its approval and the bank is in the process of seeking other regulatory approvals.

Besides, Kumar said, the bank is exploring the possibility of having a presence in Malaysia and Indonesia.

On the domestic side, he said, Indian Bank plans to add 100 branches this year with a primary focus on increasing the bank’s presence in the central and western parts of the country.

To manage growing business needs and replace retiring employees, the bank would increase its headcount by about 2,500 personnel, including specialist officers.

“Last year, we opened 100 branches. This year too, we have similar plans. Just on August 15, which was our foundation day, the bank inaugurated 15 branches across the country,” he said.

The bank had 6,003 domestic branches as of June 30, 2026.

The seventh-biggest public sector bank enhanced its presence in the eastern region and Uttar Pradesh with the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank in 2020.

“Now, we are trying to increase our presence in the central and western parts of the country,” he added.