Indian Bison dies during translocation after being tranquillized in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Bison or gaur that was found in Yadadri district of Telangana early this month died during its translocation after being tranquillized by veterinarians of the forest department.

The forest department officials formed ten teams and located them at Reddy Naik Thanda in Bhuvanagiri Mandal. The officials planned to tranquilize the animal on Friday and they were successful after some failed attempts. “Out of fear the animal ran into the hillocks and was later found by a team. While being shifted into a vehicle, the veterinarians found it had died,” said a forest official.

The animal was moving in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for ten days and forest officials were tracking its movement. The forest department fearing the safety of the Indian Bison planned to tranquilize it and shift it to a forest or Zoo Park. On Thursday, the Gaur attacked a veterinarian when he was on a mission to tranquillize it.

The gaur, a male, was first spotted in Pallerla of Atmakur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on January 30 after which forest officials lost track of it. A decision was taken to rescue the gaur and tranquilise it, and then take it to the Kawal tiger reserve where there are several herds of the animal.

A postmortem was conducted as per protocols by a team of veterinary doctors on the animal and it was buried afterwards.