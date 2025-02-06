Telangana forest officials keep watch on Indian Bison spotted in Yadadri Bhongir

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department officials are keeping a watch on the Indian Bison, or the Gaur, that was spotted in Atmakur mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district last week.

The Gaur was initially mistaken for an oversized ox by the people after it was spotted moving in Pallerla in Atmakur mandal a week ago. The forest department officials were informed, who then reached the village and, on closer examination, concluded that it was a Gaur.

“A team is monitoring its movements regularly. Citing the security of the animal, we cannot disclose where it is moving presently. We have no idea where it has come from, but it is not the same one that is staying in the Amarabad forest division,” said a forest official of Yadadri Bhongir.

The Indian Bison, also known as Gaur, is only found in India at present and has been categorized as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN List since 1986.

The officials are puzzled over the initial spotting of the animal in the outskirts of Pallerla village, as there is no forest anywhere in a 45-50 km radius.

Usually, the Indian Bison moves in herds. However, the male bison is moving solitarily in the forest near the villages in Atmakur mandal and feeding on forest vegetation.

In April 2023, another Gaur, a large male, was found deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. The officials believe that the animal likely strayed from its herd in Karnataka, in an area close to Narayanpet in Telangana, and eventually made its way into the tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool district. It then headed into the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve in Andhra Pradesh, crossing the River Krishna, and after a year, it returned to Amrabad.

On spotting the Gaur in Pallerla village, the officials checked with their counterparts in Amrabad and found that the Gaur is still moving in the forest there.

After re-verifying it again, the forest officials are now checking the possibility of the animal entering from Andhra Pradesh. For now, the officials are tracking the animal and have not yet decided on capturing it and releasing it in a much safer forest environment.