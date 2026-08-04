Indian cargo ship sinks off Yemen’s Hodeidah coast, 14 rescued

An Indian cargo ship sank in the Red Sea after an explosive boat struck the vessel off Yemen’s Hodeidah coast, with all 14 crew members rescued in a joint maritime operation, Yemeni authorities said on Tuesday, August 4.

Yemen’s December 2 Agency, citing maritime sources, reported that the cargo ship, identified as Fayzi Nuri Olya, was sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Hodeidah when it came under attack. The explosion caused the vessel to sink.

Rescue teams from the Red Sea Coast Guard and the Yemeni Navy reached the scene and safely evacuated everyone on board.

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Authorities said the crew comprised 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni national. All were taken to a secure location, where they received first aid and medical attention. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Officials did not identify those responsible for the attack. While Yemeni authorities said the ship was hit by an explosive-laden boat, some regional media reports alleged that Houthi forces carried out the strike. The Houthis had not commented on the incident at the time of publication, and the claim could not be independently verified.

There was also no immediate statement from Indian authorities or the vessel’s operator.

The incident adds to ongoing security concerns in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical international shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Commercial vessels operating in the region have faced repeated attacks over the past two years, raising concerns over the safety of global maritime trade.