Hyderabad: Indian cinema’s 2025 box office is soaring. In just the first five months of 2025, Indian films have collectively grossed over Rs. 5,000 crore worldwide. This massive number comes from the combined success of Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood releases. Which industry is ruling the roost? Let’s break down the box office battle so far.

Bollywood Leads the Box Office

Bollywood – the Hindi film industry – is blazing ahead with around Rs. 2008 crore in worldwide collections as of May 2025. This impressive haul makes Bollywood the top-earning Indian film industry of the year to date. A string of blockbuster hits and strong overseas performance have helped Bollywood maintain its crown, thrilling fans and producers alike.

Highest Grosser: Chhaava (Bollywood) – Rs. 678 crores

Kollywood & Tollywood: Neck and Neck

Down south, Kollywood (Tamil cinema) and Tollywood (Telugu cinema) are neck-and-neck in their box office numbers. Kollywood has pulled in around Rs. 1196 crore to claim the second spot, followed closely by Tollywood at roughly Rs. 1181 crore. The gap between them is a mere Rs. 15 crore! Both industries have delivered big crowd-pleasers, proving that South Indian cinema is a powerhouse and giving Bollywood serious competition in 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Tollywood) – Rs, 245 crores

Good Bad Ugly (Kollywood) – Rs. 212 crore

Mollywood’s Impressive Run

Mollywood (Malayalam cinema) might be the smallest among these four, but it’s still making waves, earning approximately Rs. 879 crore worldwide in the first five months – an impressive feat for the Malayalam film industry.

L2: Empuraan (Mollywood) – Rs. 265–268.05 crore

Thudarum (Mollywood) – Rs. 230–232.25 crore

As we approach mid-2025, Indian cinema continues to thrive, with diverse stories and stellar performances drawing audiences worldwide. The competition among industries is fierce, promising more exciting releases in the coming months.