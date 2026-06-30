Indian Coast Guard rescues six fishermen off Mangaluru coast

Bengaluru: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued six fishermen from a distressed fishing vessel in a challenging search and rescue operation off the Mangaluru coast on Monday, June 29, after the boat suffered severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions.

According to the Defence Public Relations Office, the operation was carried out by Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet, which responded immediately after receiving a distress call from the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha , located about 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast.

The distress message was intercepted over Very High Frequency (VHF) radio at around 4 pm on June 29. The crew of the fishing boat reported that seawater had entered the vessel following hull damage caused by rough weather, placing all six fishermen on board in immediate danger.

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Responding swiftly, ICGS Sachet was diverted from its assigned task and reached the distressed vessel within 90 minutes. Despite challenging weather conditions, including rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and fading daylight, the Coast Guard crew successfully carried out the rescue mission.

Officials said the rescue team employed specialised remote-operated lifebuoys designed for operations in adverse sea conditions to safely evacuate the fishermen from the damaged vessel. By around 6 pm, all six crew members had been rescued without sustaining any injuries.

Following the successful operation, ICGS Sachet proceeded to the New Mangalore Port, where the rescued fishermen were safely disembarked and necessary formalities were completed.

The Indian Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated the force’s operational preparedness, professional expertise and unwavering commitment to protecting lives at sea. The successful rescue also highlighted the Coast Guard’s ability to respond rapidly to maritime emergencies even under extremely adverse weather conditions.

Reaffirming its motto, Vayam Rakshamah” (We Protect), the Coast Guard stated that the operation reflected the seamless integration of advanced rescue equipment, skilled seamanship and coordinated teamwork to ensure the safety of mariners in distress.

The rescued fishing boat, IFB Manju Matha (Registration No. IND KA 02 MO 5268), is registered at Udupi. Built in 2019, the fibre-glass vessel measures 10.97 metres in length and was carrying six crew members at the time of the incident.

The timely intervention by the Indian Coast Guard prevented a potential maritime tragedy and ensured that all six fishermen returned safely without injuries.