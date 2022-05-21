Indian Consulate in Dubai to set up walk-in passport Seva camps

Abu Dhabi: The Consulate General of India in Dubai will organise walk-in passport Seva camps for emergency passport renewal service on two consecutive Sundays, starting May 22.

The second camp will be organised on Sunday, May 29.

“The Consulate General of India, Dubai, will organise walk-in Passport Seva (service) Camps on Sundays (22.05.22 & 29.05.22) at four BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai & Sharjah as mentioned below,” the Consulate said in a press release posted on Twitter.

Passport Seva Camps are being organised to cater to the demand for urgent/emergency passports and related services from the Indian diaspora.

Applicants can submit their online filled forms at the four venues with supporting required documents on a walk-in basis.

Who can walk in?

The consulate said urgent/emergency cases with documents proof from the below categories will only be accepted:

Emergency cases (medical treatment, death)

Passports expired or to expire by 30 June

Urgent passport renewal to re-stamp expired or cancelled visa, or to get a visa for a new job

To obtain NRI Certificates (for academic purposes)

To obtain a Police Clearance Certificate (for urgent employment/immigration purposes)

Passport renewal for students travelling for admission purposes to India or for applying for student visas of foreign countries.

The Passport Seva Camps are located at four BLS International Service Ltd Centers in Dubai and Sharjah including BLS Centers at Al Khaleej Centre, BLS Centre at Deira City Centre, BLS Premium Lounge Centre in Dubai, and BLS Centre in Sharjah HSBC Building.

The special camps will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on May 22 and May 29. Tokens to submit applications will be issued at 1:30 pm, the consulate said.

For any queries/feedback, Indian expatriates can contact the help center under the consulate’s Prayasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) through the below-given number or email at passport.dubai@mea.gov.in or vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in.