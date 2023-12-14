Indian consulate in Jeddah arranges Rs 5 cr compensation for deaths in 2023

Jeddah: Death is, undoubtedly, a harrowing experience for any family especially if it occurred in an alien land where he or she came to work. The misery of the bereaved family is painful. Unaware of the procedures and norms to claim death compensation some simply forgo their claim.

However, Indian Missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accord utmost attention and pursue such cases on behalf of bereaved families to aid them.

“Indian Consulate in Jeddah has facilitated death compensation amount to over five crore rupees so far in the year 2023,” said the consul for PCI, Mohammed Hashim.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the senior diplomat added that the death compensation amount is being credited to the legal heirs of the deceased workers. He also said that the consulate has pursued settling worker’s entitlement amounts such as end-of-service benefits and pending wages with the help of Saudi Arabian authorities.

Hashim informed that 1200 Indians were reported as dead in the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate where 981 were buried locally in Saudi Arabia and 219 were repatriated back home for final rites.

In a significant development, the consulate has successfully repatriated Huroob notified Indians. It is a herculean and uphill task for expatriates with the tag of Huroob to return home.

“Consulate has repatriated 3092 Indians, who were notified as Huroob, back home and also aided another 2900 compatriots whose Iqama (residency visa) expired”, the diplomat revealed.

The Indian Consulate team has been visiting jails in its jurisdiction to inquire about the well-being of Indian inmates and it has conducted 25 such visits so far, he said, adding that the Indian mission issued 2554 emergency certificates for deporting Indians through jails.

The consulate has issued 51,980 passports and 2662 Police Clearance Certificates besides registering 1296 new births.

Hashim further said that in its continuous efforts to strengthen Indo-Saudi cultural ties, the consulate, with the Indian community, is set to organize the ‘Saudi-India Festival’ on January 19, 2024, at Indian International School.