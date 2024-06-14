Indian elections largest exercise of electoral franchise: US

Washington: Indian elections are the largest exercise of electoral franchise in the world, the United States said Thursday.

“We celebrate the election that happened in India; it was the largest exercise of electoral franchise in any country anytime in history,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters here at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on the recent election results and representation on Muslims in the Indian parliament. Miller, however, refrained from responding to such a question asserting that this is for the people of India to decide.

“I am just not going to comment on the Indian elections other than what we have said before, which is the electoral matters are matters for the Indian people to decide,” he said.

“For specific results of that election, it’s just not something we comment on,” Miller said.