Indian Embassy in Qatar repatriates 12 Ras Laffan victims

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Doha on Friday, June 26, said that the mortal remains of all 12 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the tragic industrial accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar have now been repatriated to India, while embassy officials also met the injured workers undergoing treatment.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Doha said, “Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25.”

– Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25.



– Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations… pic.twitter.com/t0cOEK9trX — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 26, 2026

The embassy also acknowledged the support extended by various stakeholders during the repatriation process.

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“Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations and Government authorities in India for their prompt support.”

Providing an update on the condition of those injured in the incident, the embassy said its officials had visited them at the hospital.

“Ambassador and Embassy officials also met some of the injured Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The injured have all received appropriate medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer company representatives.”

The industrial accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City claimed the lives of several workers, including 12 Indian nationals, prompting coordinated efforts by the governments of India and Qatar to provide medical assistance to the injured and facilitate the repatriation of the deceased.

According to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Interior on Monday, 13 people died, and 66 others were injured due to a technical malfunction during an operation at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a statement on X, QatarEnergy said there was an operational incident during start-up at Ras Laffan Industrial City, resulting in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

“I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi wrote on X.

He added that India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and stand in solidarity with each other.