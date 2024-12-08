Indian embassy in Syria remains operational amid conflict

The Indian embassy in Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, is still functioning and in regular contact with Indian nationals, according to sources. All Indians in Syria are reported to be safe, and the embassy remains ready to assist them.

The situation in Syria has escalated, with Islamist-led rebels claiming they have liberated the country from the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Prior to this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Syria to leave the country as soon as possible. The advisory was issued before the rebels breached Damascus, NDTV reported.

Also Read Three powerful explosions rock Syrian capital

The MEA also advised Indians to avoid travelling to Syria until further notice and to stay in touch with the Indian embassy for updates.

The embassy’s emergency helpline number is +963 993385973 (also available on WhatsApp), and the email ID for assistance is hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in.

India is closely monitoring the situation, especially with recent escalations in northern Syria. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India is keeping track of the developments.

Currently, there are around 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working with various UN organizations.