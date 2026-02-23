Indian Embassy issues advisory for nationals in Mexico after El Mencho’s death

Mexico City: The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday, February 23, issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution and remain indoors amid escalating violence after Mexican soldiers killed a top drug cartel leader.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday.

“Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” the Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on X.

Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico:



There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities),… — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) February 22, 2026

The safety instructions were also issued by the embassy: “Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Avoid crowds.”

“Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media,” the mission posted.

Also Read Undercover investigation of Meta heads to trial in New Mexico

The advisory follows the killing of Nemesio Oseguera on Sunday, a powerful drug cartel leader. He was one of the most wanted men in Mexico and in the United States.

The Mexican army killed Oseguera, “El Mencho, ” in an operation on Sunday, a federal official said. It happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.