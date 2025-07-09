Indian engineer dies on ship in Sharjah, family demands probe

Abu Dhabi: Anurag Tiwari, a 33-year-old marine engineer from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, India, died on June 29 while working aboard a Panama-flagged vessel docked at Sharjah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His family has alleged negligence and is demanding an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anurag was employed as a third engineer on Jana 505, a jack-up platform managed by Synergy Ship Arabia (SSA). He was recruited through Avishka Shipping Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based crewing agency.

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, Anurag was found unconscious in the ship’s engine room. Despite CPR and medical evacuation, he was declared dead at a hospital. A forensic report from UAE authorities cited heatstroke leading to multi-organ failure as the cause of death.

SSA also confirmed the same in an email to the family, according to Times of India reports. However, the family claims the company has not provided full clarity on the timeline or circumstances.

Anil Kumar Tiwari, the deceased’s father, told Khaleej Times that the initial claim was that Anurag collapsed on the deck, later revised to the engine room. He questioned why his son was reportedly sent into a confined space alone, possibly in violation of safety protocols.

“We believe toxic gases and poor ventilation could have contributed,” he said. “We want a toxicology report and an impartial investigation.”

The JANA 505, built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation, was undergoing commissioning work at Sharjah Port when the incident occurred. While the vessel is operated by a Saudi company, it is flagged under Panama — a common practice in international shipping known as a “flag of convenience”, which allows vessels to register in countries offering favorable maritime regulations.

Frustrated by a lack of communication and assistance from the employer, the family turned to social media to seek help. Anil Kumar Tiwari posted an appeal on X to India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, “@DrSJaishankar Sir, my son Anurag Tiwari (Passport: W4768296), hired by Synergy Ship Arabia, boarded vessel JANA 505 at Sharjah, UAE on 29.06.2025. He died the same day. No clear cause of death, no help from company. Kindly help with urgent repatriation of his body.”

@@DrSJaishankar Sir, my son Anurag Tiwari (Passport: W4768296), hired by Synergy Ship Arabia, boarded vessel JANA 505 at Sharjah, UAE on 29.06.2025. He died the same day. No clear cause of death, no help from company. Kindly help with urgent repatriation of his body. 🙏 — anil tiwari (@aktiwari1201) July 2, 2025

Following the appeal, the Indian Embassy in Dubai stepped in and coordinated the repatriation process. Anurag’s body arrived in Lucknow on July 5.

AMET University, where Tiwari earned his degree in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering, paid tribute to their alumnus. In a statement posted on X, the institution wrote, “We mourn the untimely loss of our alumnus Mr. Anurag Tiwari (Batch 5, Naval Architecture & Offshore Engg), who passed away on duty aboard JANA 505. A sincere seafarer, his spirit will be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family.”