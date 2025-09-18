Indian envoy Sunjay Sudhir receives UAE’s highest civilian award

Abu Dhabi: Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir, has been conferred the Order of Zayed II – First Class, the country’s highest civil decoration, by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The honour was presented in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, September 17. He commended Sudhir’s contribution to strengthening India-UAE relations and advancing strategic cooperation.

In his remarks, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the ambassador’s efforts in consolidating the partnership between the two countries.

UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening the strategic relations between 🇦🇪 & 🇮🇳. Abdullah bin Zayed presented the order to the Ambassador during their meeting today. pic.twitter.com/T8379Jh3Ja — OFM (@OFMUAE) September 17, 2025

Sudhir expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for his leadership and thanked Emirati institutions for their support. He noted that this cooperation helped expand collaboration in trade, investment, energy and cultural exchange.

Sudhir, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1993 batch, is also India’s Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). He assumed charge in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and will retire from diplomatic service at the end of this month.

Consul General Shri Satish Sivan extended his deepest gratitude during the farewell party of Ambassador @sunjaysudhir organized by @cgidubai, for guiding us all with his visionary leadership and empathic nature in our professional as well as personal lives. pic.twitter.com/MXl2f0Yali — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) September 16, 2025

He will be succeeded by Dr Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer who currently serves as Additional Secretary to the Indian Prime Minister.