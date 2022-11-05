Indian expat bags Dh 25 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Dubai: An Indian expat in Dubai on November 3, won a grand prize of Dh 25 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw. The event was conducted physically for the first time since 2020.

The man identified as Sajesh NS is a hotel employee who moved to Dubai from Oman in 2020. Sajesh had been regularly purchasing big tickets for four years. The man won the ticket along with 20 of his colleagues, who will now share the cash prize.

Sajesh plans to buy tickets every month despite winning the draw recently. “There are over 150 employees at the hotel where I work, and I would like to help out as many of them as I can by sharing a portion of my winnings with them,” Sajesh was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Also Read Israel bombs Gaza for the first time since August

At the upcoming December live draw, one winner will take home Dh 30 million for the first time with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of Dh 1 million will also be announced alongside a third prize amount of Dh 100,000 and a fourth prize amount of Dh 50,000.