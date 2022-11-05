Israel bombs Gaza for the first time since August 

The Israeli fighter jets on Friday night bombed Gaza for the first time since August this year. A godown allegedly used for rocket making was targetted.

Israeli officials said that the attack was in response to the rockets fired towards the country from the godown. They claimed that the facility belonged to Hamas. The Israel Army said that one of the rockets was intercepted while three others exploded inside the Gaza strip.

Palestine reportedly fired rockets after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on November 3. The Israel forces raised Alarms in three towns close to the border with the Gaza strip, Middle East Eye reported. Israel has implemented a blockade in Gaza since 2007, which makes life difficult for over two million residents of the enclave Middle East Eye reported.

Prior to the attack, Israeli forces on November 3, killed four Palestinians in separate incidents in Westbank and East Jerusalem. So far in 2022, 135 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, said a report from the UN.