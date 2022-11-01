2022 could be deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank: UN envoy

The United Nations envoy for the Middle East peace process this week addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and briefed it about the situation in Palestine.

Tor Wennesland highlighted the increase in violence stating that the year 2022 could be the deadliest year for Palestinians since the disturbances in West Bank in 2005. The Israeli forces have killed 32 persons including six children and injured 311 in the last month.

There were two deaths and 25 Israeli civilians were injured during retaliation from Palestinians. The Israeli forces have killed 125 people during raids and attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of 2022. “Mounting hopelessness, anger, and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain,” Wennesland further said.

The envoy stressed the need to empower and strengthen the Palestinian Authority and build towards a return to a political process. Addressing the UNSC, the Palestinian Ambassador said, “Our people, our children, our youth are being killed, and they will not die in vain” He urged the council to take measures to stop the killings, reported Middle East Monitor.