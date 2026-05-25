Indian expat couple found dead in Kerala before Dubai return flight

An elderly Indian expat couple were found dead at their residence in Kerala’s Kollam district on Saturday, May 23, hours before they were due to return to Dubai, according to media reports.

The deceased were identified as 67-year-old Sugathan and his 60-year-old wife, Latha. The couple were discovered inside their house in Anchumukku in Kadakkal at around 11:15 am.

According to reports by The Times of India and Onmanorama, relatives grew concerned after repeated attempts to contact the couple went unanswered. Family members later checked through a window and alerted police after finding them inside a bedroom.

Also Read Indian expat woman in Sharjah pushes daughter from 15th floor before suicide

Police launch investigation

Police said Sugathan was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while Latha was lying unresponsive on a cot.

Officers from Kadakkal police station reached the residence shortly afterwards and completed preliminary procedures before shifting the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital in Kollam for autopsy.

Authorities said initial findings suggest a suspected suicide case, although the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination.

Dubai return tickets recovered

Investigators also recovered flight tickets indicating the couple had planned to travel back to Dubai on Saturday night.

Media reports said the pair had been living mainly in the UAE and had arrived in Kerala only a few days earlier for a brief visit.

Police have not officially confirmed a motive behind the deaths. However, some reports suggested the family may have been facing financial difficulties. Officials also said no suicide note was recovered from the residence.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.