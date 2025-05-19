Indian expat couple killed in gas cylinder explosion in Oman

Muscat: In a tragic incident, an Oman-based Indian expat couple died in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder at a restaurant in Bousher district.

The victims have been identified as 59-year-old Pankajakshan and his wife, 53-year-old Shajitha, both originally from Kannur in the southern Indian state of Kerala. They were working as accountants for a private company in Muscat.

According to preliminary findings by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), the explosion—suspected to have been caused by a gas leak in the restaurant’s kitchen—led to a partial collapse of the residential-commercial building where the couple lived. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 17.

The couple, who had lived in Oman for more than 30 years, were residing in an apartment directly above the restaurant.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but the couple could not be saved.

Arrangements are currently underway to repatriate their bodies to India.

Their only daughter, Bhavisha, is an engineering student in Chennai.

The CDAA said an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident. It urged everyone to comply with safety rules and procedures regarding approved connections and plugs, and the safe storage of gas cylinders in accordance with official requirements.