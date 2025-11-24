Indian expat from Kerala wins Dh100,000 in UAE lottery

Dubai: A lucky expatriate from Kerala was the recipient of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lottery’s Lucky Chance, winning a total of Dh 100,000, equivalent to Rs 24,28,632 lakhs.

Sujitha Nivrarthil lives in the UAE with her husband, who accompanied her to the UAE Lottery studio.

“I have been living in the UAE for one and a half years,” she said, still in shock over the lottery win.

Also Read Indian expat wins Rs 26.52 lakh in Big Ticket draw in UAE

When asked what she would do with the money, she stated that it might be helpful to solve their financial problems.

“Maybe we will utilise this for our financial problems, and we will save for our child, to give him a better education and all. We will use it for that,” she said.

On a lighthearted note, her husband joked, “I am going to start an account. She has to allow me some money… some budget for me to play this,” drawing laughter in the studio.