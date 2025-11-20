Indian expat wins Rs 26.52 lakh in Big Ticket draw in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A Indian expatriate living in Sharjah won Dirham 110,000 in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket‘s Big Win contest, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 26,52,436 lakhs.

A 57-year-old Indian expat, Lazar Joseph has been living in Sharjah for 13 years, and has tried his luck with the Big Ticket for a long time. He finally hit big this time when he purchased the ticket with 14 of his friends.

For the past 10 years, he and a group of friends have been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month, hoping that their combined efforts would finally bring them a win.

“We are a group of 14 people. I will use my share of the winning amount for my daughter’s education,” he said.

After his name was called, Joseph recalled feeling overwhelmed.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. The experience of visiting the Big Ticket studio and taking part in the competition was surreal. I’m extremely grateful,” Joseph said.

However, his journey of winning the lottery does not end there. He and his friends plan to continue taking part in the Big Ticket raffle draws.

Lazar Joseph (Source: Gulf News)

After finally winning the prize, after participating for a decade, his message to other hopeful participants was, “Keep trying and never give up. Your moment will arrive.”

