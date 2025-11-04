Indian expat engineer in UAE wins Rs 60 crore in Big Ticket draw

It was an ordinary Monday until Saravanan Venkatachalam’s phone began ringing nonstop. The 44-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian engineer had unknowingly become the newest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi millionaire draw, winning a staggering Dirham 25 million (Rs 60,39,72,250).

His ticket number 463221, purchased on October 30, made him the Series 280 grand prize winner in the draw held on November 3.

The moment of disbelief

When Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra called the winner live, the phone was switched off — but the moment couldn’t be postponed. “We will find you,” the hosts said.

Saravanan later shared, “My phone was on Do Not Disturb. I missed the calls completely. When people started calling to congratulate me, I was shocked — I just stood there, speechless.”

Five years of persistence pays off

Originally from Chennai, Saravanan has lived in the UAE since 2019 and previously worked across Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. He began buying Big Ticket entries five years ago after hearing about it from a colleague who had once won.

“I used to buy tickets both alone and with friends,” he said. “This time, I bought one for myself — and it turned out to be the lucky one.”

He revealed that his journey in the Gulf was driven by financial pressures and a desire to support his family.

He intends to use his winnings wisely — allocating a portion for his child’s education and investing the rest carefully after discussing with his family. The win, he said, has completely transformed his life and outlook.

November brings more prizes and experiences

Following the October jackpot, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has rolled out an exciting November promotion, giving participants another chance to win Dh 25 million in the December 3 draw.

Those who purchase tickets between November 1 and 21 will automatically enter a special E-draw for the Race and Luxury Yacht Experience in Abu Dhabi.

Thirty winners will each receive Dh 10,000 (Rs 2,41,588) cash, along with an all-expenses-paid getaway that includes:

A three-night stay in a five-star hotel

Concert tickets for December 6 and 7

Race weekend access at Yas Marina

Transportation and round-trip flights for international winners

During the two-day yacht event, participants can also win additional cash prizes, including a Dh 250,000 (Rs 60,39,722) live prize awarded on both days.

Dream Car series and bundle offers

Big Ticket continues its popular Dream Car series, with a Maserati Grecale to be given away in the December draw, followed by a BMW 430i in January 2025.

Throughout November, customers can also enjoy special bundle promotions:

Big Ticket : Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Tickets are available online at Big Ticket website and at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.