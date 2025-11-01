Lost your passport abroad? UAE launches 30-minute return permit for Golden Visa holders

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) has launched a new electronic service enabling Golden Visa holders who lose their passports while abroad to obtain a return permit within 30 minutes, free of charge.

The digital document allows a single entry into the UAE and must be used within seven days of issuance. It cannot be used for international travel or transit through other countries.

Applications can be submitted through the ministry’s website or mobile app using the UAE Pass digital identity.

Applicants are required to attach:

A copy of the lost passport report

Golden Visa details

A recent passport-sized photograph with a white background

The initiative was developed in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security as part of a wider package of consular services to assist Golden Visa holders abroad.

The new services include:

A 24/7 dedicated hotline (+971 2 493 1133) for immediate support and inquiries

Emergency and crisis assistance coordinated through UAE embassies and consulates

Repatriation and burial facilitation in the event of death overseas, in coordination with health and official authorities

Consular support may also extend to registered family members, including spouses and children holding valid residence permits.

The ministry said Golden Visa holders are now covered under the UAE’s global emergency and evacuation plans, reinforcing the country’s commitment to protecting and supporting its long-term residents during crises and exceptional situations.

Launched in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa programme offers long-term residency of up to 10 years to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, professionals, and outstanding students. It allows holders to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need for a local sponsor and provides additional benefits such as family sponsorship and business ownership on the mainland.