Indian expats in UAE to receive e-passports under new system

Abu Dhabi: Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) applying for or renewing their passports will now be issued e-passports instead of traditional paper booklets.

The move follows the global rollout of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0) by the Government of India (GoI) on Monday, October 28, aimed at enhancing passport security and efficiency.

The upgraded system introduces a digitised, chip-enabled passport containing the holder’s personal and biometric details, ensuring faster immigration clearance and stronger protection against forgery.

Each passport features a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna embedded within the booklet, aligning with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

“Applicants can now complete their passport application in just two minutes,” said A Amarnath, Chargé d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, during a press conference. “By entering their previous passport number, verifying the details, and submitting the form, the process has become seamless and significantly faster.”

Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan explained that individuals with existing passport renewal appointments can either continue with their current applications or reapply through the new GPSP 2.0 portal to obtain an e-passport.

The upgraded platform allows users to register, upload ICAO-compliant photographs, signatures, and documents, and book appointments online. Applicants can also make minor corrections without additional fees, helping to reduce waiting times at BLS International Centres.

Officials confirmed that there are no changes in fees or processing times. The RFID chip’s digital verification ensures that physical and electronic data match, enhancing document security and preventing tampering.

While e-passports are designed to store biometric data, Indian missions clarified that no fingerprint or physical biometric collection is required in the UAE at this stage. Instead, biometric features are extracted directly from the ICAO-compliant photographs uploaded by applicants.

The UAE is home to more than 4.3 million Indian nationals, the largest Indian community abroad. The Indian Embassy and CGI in Dubai together process around 1,600 passport applications daily, making the UAE one of the busiest passport-issuing centres outside India.