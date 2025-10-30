Two Indians win Rs 8 crore each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Luck smiled on two Indian nationals who each took home a staggering USD one million (Rs 8.86 crore) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, October 29, at Dubai International Airport.
After 20 years of trying, Mumbai man wins
Among the latest winners is Akshaypat Singhania, a 56-year-old real estate and equity market professional from Mumbai, who won with ticket number 2837 in Series 520.
A loyal participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 20 years, Akshaypat bought his lucky ticket online on Thursday, October 16. Expressing his joy, he said he was deeply grateful to Dubai Duty Free for making his long-time dream come true.
Kuwait-based Indian shares the spotlight
Joining him in the millionaire circle is Srinivas Teja Reddy Gaddam, a 35-year-old cost controller working for KBR Group in Kuwait.
Srinivas, who purchased his winning ticket number 2700 in Series 521 at Concourse C on Friday, October 17, said, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! I feel that I’m the luckiest!”
Srinivas has been living in Kuwait for over a year and regularly takes part in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2024.
More Indian winners
The winning streak for Indians continued in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draws.
- Sanjeev Karatil, a 45-year-old Dubai-based health and safety inspector, won a BMW XM (Cape Green Metallic) in Series 1936 with ticket number 1631, purchased online on Monday, October 13. A resident of Dubai for 17 years, Sanjeev said he chose his number based on his children’s birthdays and was “very happy” with his win.
- Sameer Kunni Parambil, a 37-year-old and also from Dubai, rode away with an Indian Super Scout motorbike in Series 642, after purchasing ticket number 0547 online on Thursday, October 9.