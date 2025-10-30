Two Indians win Rs 8 crore each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Luck smiled on two Indian nationals who each took home a staggering USD one million (Rs 8.86 crore) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, October 29, at Dubai International Airport.

After 20 years of trying, Mumbai man wins

Among the latest winners is Akshaypat Singhania, a 56-year-old real estate and equity market professional from Mumbai, who won with ticket number 2837 in Series 520.

A loyal participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 20 years, Akshaypat bought his lucky ticket online on Thursday, October 16. Expressing his joy, he said he was deeply grateful to Dubai Duty Free for making his long-time dream come true.

Kuwait-based Indian shares the spotlight

Joining him in the millionaire circle is Srinivas Teja Reddy Gaddam, a 35-year-old cost controller working for KBR Group in Kuwait.

Srinivas, who purchased his winning ticket number 2700 in Series 521 at Concourse C on Friday, October 17, said, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! I feel that I’m the luckiest!”

Srinivas has been living in Kuwait for over a year and regularly takes part in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2024.

More Indian winners

The winning streak for Indians continued in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draws.