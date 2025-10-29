Mortal remains of Indian expat repatriated from UAE after 3 months in morgue

Sharjah: The mortal remains of a 42-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala, who died in Sharjah more than three months ago, were repatriated to India on Tuesday, October 28, after authorities stopped a scheduled burial in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to media reports.

The deceased, Jinu Raj Divakaran from Mallappuzha in Pathanamthitta district, had been living in the UAE since 2007, working as a driving instructor and taxi driver.

He reportedly collapsed on a roadside in Sharjah on July 14 and was declared dead at a hospital. His mortal remains were kept at the Sharjah Police mortuary for over three months, as his family in Kerala believed he had been detained for a traffic offence.

The confusion came to light when advocate Sinil Mundappally, Senior Central Standing Counsel at the High Court of Kerala, was contacted by Jinu’s sister, Jiji, who had lost contact with him. He then sought help from community volunteer Prasad Sreedharan in Sharjah to trace him.

Authorities confirmed that Jinu had died of cardiac arrest on the day he was admitted. With no relatives claiming the remains, a burial was planned for Monday, October 27, but community volunteers intervened, and the Sharjah court later approved repatriation after a relative came forward.

Community volunteers raised Dirham 5,430 to meet expenses, while NORKA, the Kerala government’s welfare agency for expats, provided an ambulance in India.

Jinu had been separated from his wife for several years and was residing on a visit visa. He had reportedly lost his job and been defrauded of Rs 5 lakh in a fake overseas employment scheme. His mother had recently passed away, and his elderly father remains in poor health.

The mortal remains arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on an Air Arabia flight on Tuesday evening and were taken to Mallappuzha for the final rites.