Three Indian expats win 250 g 24-carat gold bar in latest Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Three Indian expats have emerged among the top winners in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw, each claiming a 250 grams 24-carat gold bar. The draw also featured winners from Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, adding to the festive excitement across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Libin Baby Baby, a 35-year-old quality control instructor from Kerala, won with ticket number 055771. “I was on-site when I got the call from Big Ticket — I was completely surprised!” he said. Living in the UAE for over a year, Libin regularly buys tickets with a group of friends and plans to share his prize with them.

Fellow Indians Nagarajan Venkataraman (ticket 241818) and Manjusha Puthiyaveetil (ticket 273857) also secured gold bars after purchasing their entries online. Both described their wins as moments of pure joy.

From Bangladesh, MD Haider Ali MD Ibrahim, a 31-year-old salesman based in Al Ain, won with ticket number 321080 after two years of participation. “I still can’t believe it,” he said. The fifth winner, Nicholas Luden from the UK, celebrated after his in-store ticket 156157 was drawn.

Also Read Indian man wins Rs 240 crore in UAE Lottery

More prizes ahead this month

With one more weekly e-draw left this month, five more 250 grams 24-carat gold bars remain to be won for those purchasing tickets before October 31. The Dirham 25 million grand prize will be announced during the November 3 live draw, while The Big Win Contest offers up to Dh 150,000 in cash prizes, to be revealed on November 1.

The Dream Car Series also continues, featuring a Nissan Patrol draw on November 3 and a Maserati Grecale on December 3.

Tickets are available online at Big Ticket website and at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.