‘Cockroach hanged until death’: Air India’s Dubai-bound flight logbook entry goes viral

New Delhi: A maintenance log entry from an Air India Delhi–Dubai flight has gone viral after it recorded that a “live cockroach” discovered mid-air had been “hanged until death.”

The unusual remark, written by an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), has drawn widespread attention and amusement on social media for its blunt phrasing and dry humour.

Also Read Watch: Passenger from Dubai held at Delhi airport with gold hidden in bottle cap

The incident was shared by aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra on X, who posted an image of the cabin defect logbook along with the caption, “Khalaas, Dubai style.” The Arabic word “Khalaas” translates to “finished” or “done.”

According to the entry, reportedly from Air India flight AI 315 dated Friday, October 24, a passenger had spotted a cockroach on board. The engineer, noting the issue in the aircraft’s technical log, wrote that the “cockroach hanged until death,” indicating the problem had been resolved.

An entry in Air India’s cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt with… conclusively.



Khalaas, Dubai style pic.twitter.com/sifW6NNtG5 — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) October 25, 2025

The post quickly gained traction, with users responding with jokes and witty remarks. One user asked, “Did they use tea bag strings to hang it?” while another wrote, “The Bhagat Singh of cockroaches.” Others lauded the engineer’s humour, suggesting he deserved a promotion for his creativity.

Some commenters extended the satire, with one asking, “Was the body surrendered to the family?” and another mockingly inquiring, “Which court ordered the execution?”

Also Read Dubai Civil Defence sets Guinness World Record for fastest climb of Burj Khalifa

Air India has not issued a statement on the matter. The post continues to circulate widely online, with many describing it as one of the most memorable and amusing entries ever found in an airline’s maintenance record.

Cabin defect logs are essential documents used to record mechanical and sanitary issues, ensuring they are rectified before an aircraft’s next departure.