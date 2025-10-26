Watch: Passenger from Dubai held at Delhi airport with gold hidden in bottle cap

The gold was seized under the Customs Act, and further investigation is under way.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th October 2025 4:46 pm IST
Customs officer holds a gold piece hidden inside a beverage bottle cap seized from a Dubai passenger at Delhi airport.
Delhi Customs uncover gold concealed inside a bottle cap from a Dubai passenger at IGI Airport. Photo: @AirportGenCus/X

New Delhi: Delhi Customs officials have arrested a passenger arriving from Dubai after seizing 170 grams of gold worth over Rs 21 lakh concealed inside a beverage bottle cap at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

In a post on X on Sunday, October 26, Delhi Customs said the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted an Indian traveller who arrived on Air India flight AI-996 from Dubai on Saturday, October 25. The passenger was stopped at the green channel based on profiling, and the gold was detected during an X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage.

A video shared by the department showed officials extracting a cylindrical piece of gold hidden inside the plastic cap of a PET beverage bottle. The cap had been precisely modified to conceal the metal, making detection difficult.

Memory Khan Seminar

Watch the video here

Officials described the concealment as a “novel modus operandi” and said the alertness of officers helped expose the creative smuggling method. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, and further investigation is under way.

Delhi Customs said the case reflects the growing trend of inventive smuggling methods amid rising global gold prices and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining tight surveillance at airports.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th October 2025 4:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button