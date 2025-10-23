Dubai Civil Defence sets Guinness World Record for fastest climb of Burj Khalifa

Dubai: The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence has achieved a new global milestone after being officially recognised by the Guinness World Records for recording the fastest time to climb the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

A team of firefighters accomplished this remarkable feat by scaling 159 floors of the iconic skyscraper in 52 minutes and 30 seconds, while wearing full firefighting gear — including an oxygen cylinder — weighing a total of 15 kilograms, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence complete the record-breaking 159-floor climb of Burj Khalifa in 52 minutes and 30 seconds. Photo: DMO

The record highlights the exceptional physical endurance, discipline and commitment of Dubai’s firefighters, who continue to set international benchmarks in operational excellence and emergency response readiness.

The achievement was formally documented by officials from Guinness World Records, who presented the recognition to the Dubai Civil Defence team in the presence of senior officials.

The Burj Khalifa, standing at over 828 metres, remains a global symbol of architectural and human ambition. This new record by the Dubai Civil Defence reinforces the emirate’s reputation for excellence, resilience and innovation in public safety and performance.