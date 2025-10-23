Dubai bizman donates seven buildings worth Rs 263 cr in memory of his late parents

Dubai: The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) has announced one of the largest real estate endowments of 2025, following a generous donation by Emirati businessman and former diplomat Hamad bin Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri.

Al Hajri endowed seven buildings across key areas of Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Al Hebiah Fourth, and Al Markad, with a total market value of Dirham 110 million (Rs 2,63,05,32,300). The endowment will serve as a perpetual charitable fund supporting humanitarian and community development projects in the emirate.

According to Awqaf Dubai, the properties have been officially registered with property numbers, ensuring transparency and long-term sustainability.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s growing culture of strategic philanthropy and sustainable giving, aligning with the UAE’s vision to strengthen social impact through charitable endowments.

In the official document submitted to the Foundation, Al Hajri described the contribution as a continuous charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) for himself and his late parents. He emphasised that all proceeds will go towards various charitable and humanitarian causes managed by Awqaf Dubai, ensuring enduring benefits for future generations.

Awqaf Dubai praised Al Hajri’s initiative, describing it as a milestone that highlights the role of private individuals in advancing the UAE’s legacy of compassion, generosity, and community support.