Indian expat in UAE wins Rs 2 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 30-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expat won a guaranteed raffle prize of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,25,32,336) in Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Vipin Stellus— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, May 20.

Vipin, an avid football player who has been living in the UAE from the past two years.

Vipin, is ready to make his wedding dreams come true after scooping a one million Dirhams jackpot.

He had been struggling to raise the money to get married to his fiancee, who lives in India.

“These ceremonial events are extremely expensive. I’m overjoyed to have won Dh1 million so I can finally tie the knot to the person I love,” he told Mahzooz draw.

To date, Mahzooz has created 42 millionaires, making it one of the country’s most popular weekly draws among overseas participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.