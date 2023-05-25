Saudi Pro League will be among top 5 in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo

Riyadh: Portuguese football player of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, believes that the Saudi Pro League will soon be among the five most powerful leagues in the world.

On Tuesday evening, Cristiano led his team, Al-Nassr, to achieve a difficult victory over Al-Shabab, 3-2, in the match that brought the two teams together at Al-Awal Park Stadium.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ronaldo scored the goal in the 59th minute of the game, that led his team to victory.

“It is not easy to come back after falling behind in the score by two clean goals, but we came back and scored three goals and we are happy with the victory, and I congratulate my team on the amazing performance,” Ronaldo told Saudi Sports Company (SSC), the official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League.

He added, “We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better.”

The Portuguese star ended by saying, “In my opinion, step by step, I believe that the Saudi League will be among the top five leagues in the world, but it needs time, players and infrastructure.”

Watch Ronaldo’s interview below

"الدوري السعودي دوري قوي وليس بالسهل، ويحتاج إلى بعض اللاعبين وسيكون من ضمن أقوى 5 دوريات في العالم"



🎙️ كريستيانو رونالدو – لاعب #النصر#النصر_الشباب | #SSC pic.twitter.com/1UfC2LK7LE — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) May 23, 2023

Immediately after securing a vital victory for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo, prostrated on the ground mirroring the celebratory act of sajdah performed by Muslim players as an act of thanksgiving to God.

The video clip, which was shared by many social media users, garnered thousands of reactions.

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.