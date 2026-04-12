Indian expat student’s letter to Dubai Crown Prince earns praise

The letter reflects her appreciation for safety in the UAE during ongoing regional tensions.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 5:16 pm IST
Collage showing Sheikh Hamdan, a student during a virtual meeting, and her handwritten Arabic letter.
KHDA shares a virtual interaction with a Dubai student alongside her handwritten letter to Sheikh Hamdan.

Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian expat, a Grade 5 student of Ambassador International Academy, in Dubai has received praise from senior education officials after her letter to Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gained attention online.

The development follows her school sharing the handwritten Arabic letter on Instagram.

In the letter, Shanaya wrote that she has “always felt safe here” and expressed gratitude for life in the UAE. Referring to the ongoing regional conflict that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian attacks on US bases across the region, she described the situation as challenging yet manageable. She added that even during uncertain times, she believes “everything will be okay”, reflecting her trust in the country’s stability and security.

Subhan Bakery

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) subsequently posted a video of a virtual interaction between the student, her mother and Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA.

During the exchange, Miran described Shanaya as “very brave” and “very strong”, acknowledging the confidence reflected in her message.

Shanaya said her decision to write the letter was shaped by seeing others feel anxious, which made her reflect on her own situation and feel thankful.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

She also spoke about her ambition to pursue medicine and help people during difficult moments.

Miran said the letter had been well received and conveyed regards from the leadership, while emphasising the importance placed on student well-being.

She further noted that the student’s words reflected awareness and a strong sense of gratitude.

The interaction has since drawn positive responses online, with many praising the young student’s sincerity.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 5:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button