Indian expat student’s letter to Dubai Crown Prince earns praise

Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian expat, a Grade 5 student of Ambassador International Academy, in Dubai has received praise from senior education officials after her letter to Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gained attention online.

The development follows her school sharing the handwritten Arabic letter on Instagram.

In the letter, Shanaya wrote that she has “always felt safe here” and expressed gratitude for life in the UAE. Referring to the ongoing regional conflict that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian attacks on US bases across the region, she described the situation as challenging yet manageable. She added that even during uncertain times, she believes “everything will be okay”, reflecting her trust in the country’s stability and security.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) subsequently posted a video of a virtual interaction between the student, her mother and Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA.

During the exchange, Miran described Shanaya as “very brave” and “very strong”, acknowledging the confidence reflected in her message.

Shanaya said her decision to write the letter was shaped by seeing others feel anxious, which made her reflect on her own situation and feel thankful.

She also spoke about her ambition to pursue medicine and help people during difficult moments.

Miran said the letter had been well received and conveyed regards from the leadership, while emphasising the importance placed on student well-being.

She further noted that the student’s words reflected awareness and a strong sense of gratitude.

The interaction has since drawn positive responses online, with many praising the young student’s sincerity.