Indian expat takes over Rs 8 cr home in Dubai Duty Free draw

Thivansha is the 215th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 8:40 pm IST
UAE: Indian expat take home Rs 8 crore in DDF draw
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,32,27,500) on Wednesday, September 13, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Syed Ali Bathusha Thivansha, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 434 after buying the lucky ticket number 4392.

According to a Dubai Duty Free press release, Thivansha was not immediately reachable.

Thivansha is the 215th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Another winner

47-year-old Bishr Shiblaq, who is a German national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0218 in the Finest Surprise Series 1851, which he purchased online on Thursday, September 7.

Shiblaq, who works as a lawyer, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 8 years now. He has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years.

